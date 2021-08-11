Emmys May Benefit From Some Fresh Air, as the Show Moves Outside (COLUMN)

LeVar Burton, the iconic American actor known as the longtime host of the children's show "Reading Rainbow," as well as for his starring roles on the television miniseries "Roots" and the reboot "Star Trek: The Next Generation," might be the one actual true example of a person who has managed to achieve universal popularity. Described by The New York Times in a recent profile as a "secular pop-culture saint" by journalist David Marchese, Burton was also compared to other beloved (and recently deceased) figures like Fred Rogers and Alex Trebek. The latter of the two has, for the past few months, been an especially pertinent comparison, considering the ongoing campaign first started by Burton's fans — and then taken on by Burton himself — to become the next host of "Jeopardy!" following Trebek's death in November 2020.