Shaquille O’Neal Clowns Dennis Schroder for Being Forced to Sign a $5.9 Million Deal With the Celtics After Rejecting $84 Million to Stay With the Lakers
After turning down a four-year, $84 million offer to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers in order to test free agency, Dennis Schroder didn’t get the big-money offer he was looking for and was forced to settle for a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics that will pay him roughly $5.9 million. And as you can imagine, he’s been getting torched for his decision — and not just by random folks on social media.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0