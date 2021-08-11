Mack Alexander is Key to The Vikings Defense
During the offseason, Mackensie Alexander was brought back so that he could be the slot corner in the Vikings defense. Originally, Alexander was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2016. It took time, but he eventually worked his way into a prominent role in Zimmer’s defense. By 2019, Alexander established himself as one of the game’s most underrated players. Some tension between the coach and corner, though, led to Alexander departing for Cincinnati.vikingsterritory.com
