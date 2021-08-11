Cancel
Respecting Aretha Franklin Through Costume Design

By Jazz Tangcay
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo re-create iconic looks for Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” which opens in theaters Aug. 13, Tony award-winning costume designer Clint Ramos immersed himself in books about the Queen of Soul. There were very few photos of Franklin in her early years, but he read how singing in church shaped her life.

