Credit Suisse woes sink catastrophe bonds tied to bank's risks

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.