The eight-episode series is based on Alex Rutherford’s bestselling “Empire of the Moghuls” novels, a racy, fictionalized version of the history of the Moghul empire, which dominated South Asia from 1526 to 1720. Season 1 is based on the first novel, “Raiders from the North.” It follows the young prince Babur, whose father, the king of Ferghana, dies in an accident. Babur’s ascent to the throne is in constant danger from an evil warlord. An assassination attempt on him further deepens worries about the vulnerability of Ferghana. The young king must now take responsibility for an entire kingdom and perhaps look to fabled lands beyond his borders.