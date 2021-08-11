Cancel
Dragon Ball Z Goes Viral Over Vegeta's COVID-19 Vaccination

By Evan Valentine
Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic continues to be a major problem for the world at large, especially with the Delta variant sweeping the globe as we speak, and one Dragon Ball Z fan has hilariously imagined what the prince of the Saiyans would react to getting a shot in the arm in order to combat COVID-19. With Vegeta making the rounds recently thanks to his new transformation being revealed in Dragon Ball Super during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it's no surprise to see that the anti-hero remains one of the most popular characters of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise.

