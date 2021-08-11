Dragon Ball Z Goes Viral Over Vegeta's COVID-19 Vaccination

Heritage Auctions has put up some more Dragon Ball Z artwork featuring the iconic duo of Gohan and Krillin. So much of Dragon Ball Z, especially the first three overarching Sagas, including the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, and the Cell Saga, could be defined by one phrase: Waiting for Goku. Often, the characters found themselves having to delay villains so that their strongest friend could come through and save the day. This was an ongoing motif in the series that led to the supporting characters getting a ton of screentime, and perhaps no duo got more of that than Gohan and Krillin. These two survived the Saiyan Saga and set off to Namek together to gather the Namekian Dragon Balls. Once there, they'd run into their foe Vegeta who they'd eventually ally with in order to survive the wrath of the alien warlord Frieza. You can now bid for this original art featuring this Dragon Ball-hunting duo.