‘Jeopardy’ producer Richards named as new host

By The Associated Press
East Bay Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Eight months after the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer, Mike Richards, as Trebek’s successor over a field of celebrity candidates. But after fan backlash to a selection process that turned messy in recent weeks, producer Sony...

