Suspect pleads guilty to assaulting 76-year-old man with hammer in Carolina Beach
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Buncombe County man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting another man with a hammer in Carolina Beach earlier this year. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Joshua Jamal Kharrat entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and will serve 3 to 5 years in prison.foxwilmington.com
Comments / 1