Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Critical Role: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Talks Voice Directing The Legend of Vox Machina During Pandemic

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe voice director of Critical Role's upcoming animated series saw new opportunities and challenges from recording voiceovers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Critical Role fans should be familiar with The Legend of Vox Machina's voice director Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, as she made multiple appearances during the popular web series' first campaign as the guest character Zahra. In addition to her countless appearances on various animated shows as a voice actor, McGlynn is also an experienced voice director that has worked on popular shows like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Star Wars: Resistance and the English dub of Cowboy Bebop. The Legend of Vox Machina provided new challenges for McGlynn, in part because the series is an adaptation of an improvised D&D came and because the series had to be recorded during a pandemic that prevented group recordings in a studio.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Elizabeth Mcglynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Voice Actors#Critical Role
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Kicks Ass in Action Film 'Kate' Official Trailer

"Kate, you're like that person in that nightmare - take no sh*t from no dudes." Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for a new action movie called Kate, the latest feature made by the VFX supervisor-turned-director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, who last directed the sequel The Huntsman: Winter's War. There’s no time for mercy. After she's poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. This seems like a killer action concept mashing up Kill Bill and Jolt with Gunpowder Milkshake, but with Mary Elizabeth Winstead starring as the action badass Kate in this one. In addition to MEW, the impressive full cast also includes Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, plus Jun Kunimura and Woody Harrelson, and introducing Miku Martineau. The best thing about this is that it's set in Japan. Rock on.
ComicsComicBook

Black Clover: Asta Voice Actor Reveals Reaction to Getting the Role

Asta's voice actor revealed how he first reacted to getting the main role when joining the Black Clover anime! The anime adaptation of Yuki Tabata's original manga series wrapped up its impressive 170 episode run earlier this year, and it was a particularly emotional farewell for the main star behind the series, Gakuto Kajiwara. Not only was Asta one of the actor's first major roles when he began his voice acting career, but it was his hugest one back then. Now with the series wrapped, Kajiwara has shared his reaction to when he first heard the news that he would be leading the series.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Discusses ‘Kate’ Movie on Rolling Stone’s Twitch

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, star of the upcoming action film Kate, joined Rolling Stone‘s Twitch channel this week to discuss her experience working on the film. The trailer, which premiered exclusively on Rolling Stone, shows Winstead as Kate – an assassin tasked with 24 hours to exact revenge on the enemies who poisoned her. Shot on location across Bangkok and Tokyo, Kate is a high-intensity action film that sees Winstead executing stunts and engaging in hand-to-hand combat over the course of the movie. The cast also includes Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, Miku Martineau, Jun Kunimura, and Woody Harrelson. Winstead spoke with...
TV & Videos/Film

‘Kate’ Trailer: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Continues Netflix’s Badass Era

The last we saw of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, she was kicking ass alongside Harley Quinn and the rest of her Bird of Prey squad. Mixed amongst the ensemble, Winstead still managed to shine as the awkwardly lovable, and incredibly dangerous assassin she could be. It left us all wanting more — and so the universe took pity and delivered.
TV SeriesComicBook

Critical Role Provides Update on Campaign 3

Critical Role has provided fans with a small update on their next full-length campaign. Critical Role just posted an update about its upcoming programming slate, which includes some new information about "Campaign 3," the full-length follow-up to the show's first two Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. "We are in the depths of building a brand new wonderful set (on an additional full soundstage at our studio!) and it's not ready for prime time yet," Critical Role's blogpost states. "While our C3 set is still under construction, we're also taking ample time to plan creatively before we embark on a brand new adventure. We expect that we'll have more to share about our Campaign 3 launch date sometime in early October."
TV Showsdexerto.com

Overwatch voice actor for Hammond has perfect role in Suicide Squad

Overwatch players might recognize a familiar voice in the new Suicide Squad movie, as the actor who plays Hammond is once again voicing a talking rodent. You may not have heard of Hammond’s voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, but chances are you’ve seen at least one of the TV shows or movies he’s worked on.
Video GamesComicBook

Brian W. Foster Leaves Critical Role

Critical Role is losing one of its longtime party members. The studio has announced that Brian W. Foster, the host of the companion show Talks Machina and several other shows produced by Critical Role, has left the studio to "embark on some wild new creative endeavors." Critical Role announced the news on its social media, which was then subsequently confirmed on Twitter by Foster himself. ComicBook.com also confirmed with Critical Role that Foster had left the studio. Foster has been part of the Critical Role team since 2016 just over a year after the show's launch.
Comicsepicstream.com

Star Wars: Visions Drops Exciting Japanese Dub Trailer

There is little doubt that Star Wars is going all out with its new anime series. So it's no surprise that Star Wars: Visions got a Japanese dub trailer featuring an impressive voice cast who deliver excitement in every scene. Star Wars: Visions will feature nine episodes created by some...
Movies/Film

‘Dune’ Sequel Will Make Zendaya’s Chani the Protagonist of the Story

Director Denis Villeneuve is ready for more Dune, and the first one’s not even here yet. The filmmaker only agreed to direct an adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s seminal science-fiction novel if producers allowed him to split the book into two films. The studio agreed, so the upcoming Dune is only the first part of a planned series … and the second film could change up who’s driving the action.
Comicsthatshelf.com

Star Wars: Visions: Debut Trailer and Cast Announcement

This morning Disney dropped its debut trailer for its upcoming animated series, Star Wars: Visions. This gorgeous new anthology series will start streaming on Disney+ on September 22nd. Each of the nine shorts is inspired by the “style and tradition” of Japanese anime. The debut trailer is available with the original Japanese voice cast or with an English dub.
TV SeriesComicBook

What If...? Producer Explains Why X-Men and Fantastic Four Can't Appear Yet

One of the biggest hurdles that Marvel Studios has to clear is introducing the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe occupied by The Avengers and co. Because Fox owned the right to X-Men and Fantastic Four until Disney acquired them in 2019, the F4 and X-Men characters were left out of the storyline for The Infinity Saga; Phase 4 of the MCU has opened up an entire Marvel Multiverse of possibilities - and you would think What If...? would be the first series to be able to give fans at least alternate versions of the X-Men or Fantastic Four.
ComicsPosted by
TVLine

Star Wars: Visions: Disney+ Anime Anthology Reveals Trailers, Voice Casts

Disney+ has released trailers, in both Japanese and with English dubbing, for Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new stories in the style and tradition of Japanese anime. The nine-part series will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Sept. 22; the English-dubbed trailer appears above, the Japanese-language trailer is embedded down below. “Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” EP and Lucasfilm VP of franchise content James Waugh said in a statement. “Their...
BusinessSuperHeroHype

Jim Shooter Thinks Marvel Studios is Adapting Secret Wars

Jim Shooter Thinks Marvel Studios is Adapting Secret Wars. Throughout the ‘80s, Jim Shooter’s tenure as Marvel’s editor-in-chief was not without controversy. However, Shooter also helped deliver one of Marvel’s biggest hits as the writer behind Secret Wars. Regardless of its origins as a Mattel toy tie-in, it was also a best-seller during its initial 12-issue run in 1984-85. And according to Shooter, Marvel Studios may be developing its own adaptation of the classic story.
TV ShowsComicBook

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars Reboot Casts Stars

HBO Max has been working to reimagine a number of iconic movies and TV shows for a new generation, and Pretty Little Liars is expected to be among them. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a revival of the hit Freeform series would be heading to the streaming service — and now we officially know who will star in it. On Wednesday, a new report revealed that Batwoman alum Malia Pyles and Two Distant Strangers' Zaria have been cast in the lead roles of the upcoming series, which is titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. They will join a cast that already includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, and Maia Reficco.
MoviesComicBook

Reminiscence Review: A Potentially Thrilling Noir Bogged Down by Ambition

After spending several years bringing HBO's Westworld to life (alongside husband Jonathan Nolan), Lisa Joy is finally making her foray into feature films with Reminiscence. Much like Westworld, Reminiscence takes place in a not-too-distant future and its mysterious story revolves around our attachment to dangerous technology. Unlike Joy's Emmy-winning series, however, Reminiscence doesn't do much to hook you in. It's a beautifully designed noir with some great performances and an absolutely stellar premise, but the films fails to do much with any of it, resulting in a muddled mystery that leaves you asking, "Is that it?"
MoviesComicBook

How Much Robert Pattinson Earned For The Batman Revealed

The Batman star Robert Pattinson is reportedly earning $3 million for putting on the Dark Knight's cape and cowl. This comes from a new report that details how some of Hollywood's biggest stars are getting paid in the rapidly-changing industry of entertainment, and the rise of streaming services. It's in that report that we get the note that "Robert Pattinson picked up $3 million for his turn in “The Batman,” a grittier take on the comic book icon." It's not a bad starting number for Pattinson, who obviously still stands to make significantly more if (when?) Matt Reeves' new Batman franchise takes off.
TV SeriesComicBook

Manifest Season 4: Cast and Crew Nearing Deals With Netflix for Revival

The "Save Manifest" campaign is seemingly nearing the end of the road as Netflix is closing in on the conclusion of "complex negotiations" with Warner Bros. Television. Once all is said and done it will see a fourth season of the series premiere on the streamer. According to Deadline, WBTV has "started negotiations with the cast" and both returning and new writers for the shows fourth season. They also note that with talks now very far along with Netflix, NBCUniversal is no longer in contention to be the home for the new series (having previously cancelled the series earlier this year). The cast for the hit series saw their contracts expire back in June, meaning they've likely got a bit of leverage in this fresh round of negotiations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy