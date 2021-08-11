Critical Role: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Talks Voice Directing The Legend of Vox Machina During Pandemic
The voice director of Critical Role's upcoming animated series saw new opportunities and challenges from recording voiceovers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Critical Role fans should be familiar with The Legend of Vox Machina's voice director Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, as she made multiple appearances during the popular web series' first campaign as the guest character Zahra. In addition to her countless appearances on various animated shows as a voice actor, McGlynn is also an experienced voice director that has worked on popular shows like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Star Wars: Resistance and the English dub of Cowboy Bebop. The Legend of Vox Machina provided new challenges for McGlynn, in part because the series is an adaptation of an improvised D&D came and because the series had to be recorded during a pandemic that prevented group recordings in a studio.comicbook.com
