Critical Role: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Talks Voice Directing The Legend of Vox Machina During Pandemic

"Kate, you're like that person in that nightmare - take no sh*t from no dudes." Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for a new action movie called Kate, the latest feature made by the VFX supervisor-turned-director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, who last directed the sequel The Huntsman: Winter's War. There’s no time for mercy. After she's poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. This seems like a killer action concept mashing up Kill Bill and Jolt with Gunpowder Milkshake, but with Mary Elizabeth Winstead starring as the action badass Kate in this one. In addition to MEW, the impressive full cast also includes Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, plus Jun Kunimura and Woody Harrelson, and introducing Miku Martineau. The best thing about this is that it's set in Japan. Rock on.