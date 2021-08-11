Ric Flair Says He'll Never Retire From Pro Wrestling

Ric Flair recently asked WWE for his release and WWE made sure to honor the legendary Nature Boy in making that happen for him. While there is not much to be said about why Ric Flair wanted his release, we can only guess that he most likely had a better offer elsewhere with the likes of AEW buying up and offering up all that they can in order to get a fully locked and loaded locker room. It looks like Flair took the AEW offer. Vince McMahon Buried Keith Lee For Surprising Reason.