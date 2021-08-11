Ric Flair Says He'll Never Retire From Pro Wrestling
Ric Flair was just released by the WWE last week, but the two-time WWE Hall of Famer isn't done with the pro wrestling business yet. The 72-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday and uploaded a clip of a November 2007 promo, in which he claimed he would never retire as an in-ring competitor. That promo led to the storyline where every match he competed in would have his career on the line, and he managed to go on a winning streak before falling to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV.comicbook.com
