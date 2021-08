Starting today, Dan + Shay are taking over Pandora’s popular Today’s Country station — the same day that their new album, Good Things, comes out. The Grammy Award-winning country duo introduce some of the tracks from the new record and tell stories about the writing — some of which happened over Zoom — and recording of each. The guys talk about which song from the new album feels like it’s destined to be a “wedding song” and discuss how and why some of Shay’s original voice-memo, demo vocals for “Let Me Get Over Her” made it onto the finished album. Dan also reveals how looking at his beloved, aging dog inspired the song “One Direction” and how he is related to pop band LANY!