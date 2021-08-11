Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Three takeaways from most recent Minneapolis City Council campaign finance reports

By Solomon Gustavo
MinnPost
More money, more problems … is not actually an axiom in the world of politics. Raising money, after all, is one indicator of support — and ensures a candidate will at least have the ability to run a viable campaign, even if fundraising doesn’t always correlate with political success. Last...

ElectionsPosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota GOP in turmoil as party chair calls campaign to remove her a ‘coup’

Dave Orrick writes in the Pioneer Press: “Following what amounted to a weekend political firestorm, the Minnesota Republican party Sunday evening found itself navigating treacherous waters of possible scandal that threatened to oust the state party’s leader. … the executive committee of the Republican Party of Minnesota met privately Sunday night to consider how to act amid a growing chorus of calls for Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan to resign. As the meeting began around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Carnahan appeared to have no intentions of leaving, even calling the campaign to remove her a ‘coup.’ As of midnight, no action appeared to have been taken against Carnahan directly, but the committee approved two actions she opposed: conducting a financial audit and ending a practice of non-disclosure agreements that was alleged to have muzzled her critics.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Judge orders Minneapolis officials to change wording on public safety ballot question

Liz Navratil writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis officials must change the wording that will appear on the ballot this fall when voters decide the future of the city’s Police Department, a judge ruled Friday. Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson instructed the city to remove an ‘explanatory note’ outlining details of the proposal before voters. … The proposal has become a central issue in the November elections, which are drawing national attention and money as people wait to see how Minneapolis will fulfill a promise to transform public safety after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

More Republican lawmakers call on Minnesota GOP chair to resign

MPR reports: “Republican Party of Minnesota Chair Jennifer Carnahan faced growing calls to resign on Saturday, in the wake of a major GOP donor and activist being indicted on sex trafficking charges. At least five GOP state legislators have publicly called on Carnahan to step down after news of Thursday’s indictment of Anton ‘Tony’ Lazzaro. ‘We need a change in leadership. …’ four Republican lawmakers — state Reps. Steve Drazkowski, Tim Miller, Cal Bahr and Jeremy Munson — wrote in a letter posted Saturday. … The four are members of the New House Republican Caucus in the Minnesota Legislature. … On Friday night, GOP state Sen. Roger Chamberlain of Lino Lakes — the assistant majority leader — also called on Carnahan to resign.”
Plymouth, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Walz announces vaccine-or-test mandate for state workers

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports, “State government employees returning to the office must soon prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or comply with at least weekly testing, under a new requirement announced Wednesday by Gov. Tim Walz. The vaccine-or-test mandate, effective Sept. 8, applies to roughly 50,000 people who work under the umbrella of state government and on Minnesota State campuses. It comes as infections from the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus continue to rise in Minnesota.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Firearms should not be allowed at the Minnesota Capitol

As an adult exercising the First Amendment in the rotunda, I was told I could not carry a sign on a stick. However, others were allowed to carry firearms. I grew up in Minnesota, and I hunted and shot guns a lot. I’m not against guns. I even bought my two younger brothers their first rifle. And also as a kid I got to tour the Capitol, as kids still do.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis’ request for ‘accelerated review’ of police staffing ruling denied by state Supreme Court

Liz Navratil writes for the Star Tribune: “The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Minneapolis’ request to hear an emergency appeal on a court ruling that required the city to hire more police officers. In a one-page order, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said the court was denying the city’s request for ‘accelerated review,’ a move that would have allowed the case to take the unusual step of bypassing the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The order did not elaborate on the court’s rationale.… The court’s denial doesn’t necessarily signal an end to the court battle. The city could still challenge the order in Minnesota’s Court of Appeals if officials decide to take that route.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis Mayor Frey vetoes one of two rent control ballot proposals

Faiza Mahamud writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis voters will decide the fate of one rent control proposal at the ballot box this fall, but in a rare move Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a second one, setting up a potential showdown with the City Council. Frey vetoed one resident-led ordinance proposal that aimed to cap rent increases in the city but let stand a separate one that asks voters to give the City Council the power to control rents or draw up a more detailed question to ask voters again in a later election. The 13-member council, which meets next week, would need nine votes to override Frey’s veto.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Gun group sues to carry weapons into State Fair

Great Minnesota get shot together? KARE’s Jeremiah Jacobsen reports: “A Minnesota group that advocates for the rights of gun owners is suing the organizers of the Minnesota State Fair for its policy banning gun owners with valid permits from carrying their firearms during the fair. … The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus filed suit in Ramsey County court on Tuesday, seeking an injunction against the fair’s gun policy. … The lawsuit names the defendants as the State Agricultural Society, which is in charge of the Minnesota State Fair, as well as Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, after the county agreed to provide security at the fair in 2021.”
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

The push for rent control in St. Paul, explained

Minnesota’s two largest cities will both have rent control questions on the ballot this November. Yet Minneapolis and St. Paul are taking different approaches to the issue. In Minneapolis, voters are likely to face two questions about rent stabilization in November, though neither question in and of itself would impose any changes to how rental property is regulated in the city. Instead, if passed they would give the city the ability to do so — either via the City Council or by citizen initiative.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: Not optimistic

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me obsessing over an infrastructure deal, which truly is not something I ever expected to say. Such is life as a Washington correspondent. Infrastructure is dominating conversations at the Capitol this week, but there’s more in store: Omar joins protest in support of extending the eviction moratorium, Emmer on what makes America beautiful and some sobering words from former Rep. Collin Peterson.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis Public Schools will require masks for staff and students

Masks in Minneapolis schools. KARE’s Alexandra Simon reports: “As the new school year approaches, the Minneapolis Public School District has made the decision to require face masks for all students, staff and visitors. … Starting Monday, Aug. 9, face coverings will be required in all district schools and buildings, regardless of vaccination status. … According to the district, the decision was ‘based on the strong recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health about masking being a critical way to protect children who cannot yet get vaccinated, along with others who are not vaccinated.’ … Face coverings will still be required on public transportation and school buses.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Safety Not Fear: Working for a new approach to public safety

Last night, communities across the country — including those in Minneapolis — hosted block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various activities aimed at promoting a new vision for public safety. These gatherings are part of Night Out For Safety and Liberation (NOSL), an annual event hosted by the Ella Baker Center, and are designed to bring neighbors together to celebrate each other and redefine what public safety looks like beyond the police-only model.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Twin Cities metro population to hit 4 million by 2050

A Star Tribune story by Jeff Hargarten says, “Fast-forward three decades into the future: what will the Twin Cities look like? New projections describe a metro area population that will be larger, more diverse and older than today, a continuation of prior trends that have been transforming Minnesota as a whole. That’s based on the newest Metropolitan Council regional forecast, which predicts the seven-county metro area will reach 4 million people by 2050 – a jump of more than 800,000 residents from now. … Populations of color are expected to be the main driver of growth over the next three decades. Black, Asian and Latino populations in the metro are already rapidly growing, and are expected to more than double by 2050, with people of color eventually comprising about 44% of Twin Cities’ residents – a jump from about a quarter nonwhite currently, according to recent American Community Survey estimates.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota attorney general’s office launches new unit to review potential wrongful convictions

Correcting records. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and metro prosecutors announced the launch of a new unit on Tuesday that would review potentially wrongful convictions through a partnership with the Minnesota Innocence Project. … The partnership, funded by a two-year, $300,000 grant from the Justice Department, will be the first of its kind in the state to review the cases of people imprisoned for crimes they may not have committed. … The new unit will also attempt to determine frequent causes of wrongful convictions to prevent such cases and potentially identify who actually committed the crime in some cases.”

