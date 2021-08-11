BCPS breaks ground on new northeast elementary school
ROSEDALE, MD—Ground has been broken on a new northeastern Baltimore County elementary school. On Wednesday morning, Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Councilman David Marks, Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, Delegates Carl Jackson & Harry Bhandari, and BCPS School Board member Julie Henn were among those who attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new 735-seat northeastern elementary school designed to meet the educational needs of one of Baltimore County’s fastest-growing areas.www.nottinghammd.com
