Lickable Wallpaper

myqcountry.com
 7 days ago

A hotel in the U.K. will soon be offering stays in a Willy Wonka-themed room . . . with lickable wallpaper. This is happening at the Chocolate Box, which is a chocolate-themed hotel in Bournemouth. It’s on the southern coast of England, a little over 100 miles southwest of London . . . if that means anything to you. In addition to the lickable wallpaper . . . in “a variety of fruity flavors,” . . . there’s also a chocolate fountain with fruit and marshmallows for dipping, and bowls of candy that can be restocked at no extra charge. The room key even looks like a golden ticket. Oh, and you can take a bath in chocolate if you want to. It’s actually not that expensive to stay there, either. It’s about 277 bucks a night. But chocolate baths are extra . . . about $208 per.

