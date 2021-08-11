Lickable Wallpaper

It is not unusual to see homebuyers cringe when they tour a listing with wallpaper, especially if the home was built in the 1960s or ’70s and it is original to the home. Many of us have had the experience of trying to remove old wallpaper only for it to come off in pieces and take chunks of sheetrock with it! And then there are the homeowners that decided they no longer enjoyed their wallpaper and painted over it instead of removing it. If you do a search, there are probably as many different “how to remove wallpaper” hacks on the Internet as there are patterns of old wallpaper!