ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 851 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.6 million Maryland...