During his introductory press conference yesterday, Russell Westbrook said he understands his new role playing alongside LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Russ said he knows his job is to make LeBron's game easier for him, adding QUOTE: 'LeBron is one of the best players to play this game, and his ability to do everything on the floor allows me to just figure it out…There's many different ways you can impact the game without having the ball in your hands.' Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe Westbrook can mesh with LeBron's system.