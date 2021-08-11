Sam Outlaw new album
Traditional country singer Sam Outlaw will release a new CD later this year. "Once we started recording this one, all the other songs had to rise to the occasion," Outlaw explained. It's a love story about failure, forgiveness, and redemption, and it's quite straightforward lyrically. I wrote the hook, but couldn't figure out how to conclude the chorus – until Steven Fiore (Young Mister), a superb songwriter, showed up at my door. I sang him the song, and the first thing that came to me was.
