Sam Outlaw new album

Alternative rock band Failure have announced that they are working on a new album. The announcement came via a post on the band’s official Instagram page. The post includes a picture of a drum set and a mixing board in a studio, with the caption, “This went down today!! Failure Album 6.” The post implies that the band have at least begun studio sessions for the album, but it is unclear if it is in the writing process or tracking process. It is also unclear what direction the album will take sonically.