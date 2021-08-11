Cancel
Video Games

Loop Hero Is A Timeloop Game, Looping Its Way To Switch Later This Year

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePixel art, timeloops, and the ability to make the screen look like a CRT monitor: these are all excellent reasons to enjoy things, and Loop Hero has all three. Set in a world where everything has been forgotten, and almost all is lost, players will be cursed to walk around a procedurally-generated loop, which fills with monsters as the days pass. By placing down cards — Vampire Mansion, Ruins, Mountain, that kind of thing — you can influence what appears, and how many threats you have to deal with. Some cards help; others are risk vs reward.

