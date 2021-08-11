‘Jeopardy!’ names two new hosts: Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik
CULVER CITY, Calif. (WBTW) — The long-running quiz show has named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as the new hosts of Jeopardy!. Richards will kick off Season 38 as the full-time host of Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program, the company announced on Wednesday. The Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings will return as consulting producer for the show. Richards will continue to serve as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.www.wsav.com
