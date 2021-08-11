Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Jeopardy!’ names two new hosts: Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik

By Susan Hardin
WSAV-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULVER CITY, Calif. (WBTW) — The long-running quiz show has named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as the new hosts of Jeopardy!. Richards will kick off Season 38 as the full-time host of Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program, the company announced on Wednesday. The Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings will return as consulting producer for the show. Richards will continue to serve as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

www.wsav.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Candice Bergen
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Dustin Hoffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#The Pyramid#Cbs#The Big Bang Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Matt Amodio is the Real Jeopardy! Story Right Now

As you may have heard, things are a bit hectic for Jeopardy! at the moment. The beloved quiz show announced on August 11 that it had finally done the impossible and selected legendary host Alex Trebek’s replacement. In this case, it’s replacements. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will take over as the full time host of the syndicated series beginning with its 38th season. Meanwhile, fellow guest host and former Blossom and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will also be involved with the show going forward. Bialik will shepherd several upcoming primetime Jeopardy! specials starting with the Jeopardy! National College Championship airing on ABC this year.
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts reveals courageous career move in emotional post

Robin Roberts is one of the most popular daytime stars and has a legion of fans who tune in to Good Morning America each morning. There are many strings to the 60-year-old's bow though, and this week the star is the latest guest-host on Jeopardy. Robin revealed that the decision...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Responds To Ken Jennings with Hilarious Photoshopped Pic

By now, the news is out and everyone knows there are two new hosts of Jeopardy! James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings took to Twitter following the news. The two are likely the best to ever play on the popular trivia-based game show. Jennings has bottomless knowledge, while Holzhauer is the ‘all-in’ king. There isn’t a Daily Double that Holzhauer hasn’t bet his chances against.
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV & VideosAOL Corp

Why LeVar Burton spoke up about wanting to host 'Jeopardy!': 'I would've never forgiven myself'

LeVar Burton just knows that he's meant to host Jeopardy! — not just temporarily like he is this week, but permanently. And not in arrogant way, but in the way of a man who's spent the past 45 years on TV projects, from Roots to Reading Rainbow to Star Trek: The Next Generation, that he describes as "entertainment that's more than entertaining." So Burton has been very public about wanting the job, which his fans demanded and have wildly supported, but which is not at all guaranteed.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Reacts to Mike Richards ‘Jeopardy!’ Permanent Host Announcement

It only makes sense that the stars of Wheel of Fortune are welcoming new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards on social media. Of course, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are the stars of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for an incredible four decades or in other words, since 1981. So, there is no doubt that Sajak knows what it takes to be a great game show host. It was only right that he was one of the first to welcome new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.
TV & VideosEssence

LeVar Burton Responds To Outrage Over 'Jeopardy!' Host News

According to reports, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is in serious talks to replace Alex Trebek and fans of Burton aren't having it. During the final week of July, the former Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton, filled in as a guest host for Jeopardy!, the iconic game show. Even after overwhelming support from fans, on Wednesday (August 5) evening, it was announced that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards – not Burton – was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Thanks Former Guest Hosts and Charities for Making His ‘Dream a Reality’

“Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio went out of his way, with limited characters, to thank a bunch of hosts and people on Monday. Amodio’s Tweet mentioned his time on the game show with four hosts and four charities and thanked his guest hosts. Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck had turns giving the “Jeopardy!” answers to Amodio.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Jason Alexander Will Play a Pastor on ABC’s ‘The Conners’ This Fall

Worlds are colliding: “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander will guest this upcoming season on “The Conners,” making him the latest 1990s icon to appear on the “Roseanne” sequel series. Alexander will appear in two episodes this season as “Pastor Phil,” described as “an unconventional cleric with a rebel past. He uses humor and unflinching honesty to spread the good word.” Viewers will be introduced to Pastor Phil when he’s a speaker at an AA meeting that Becky (Lecy Goranson) attends and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) joins in, looking for spiritual guidance. Season 4 of “The Conners” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Season Featuring New Host Mike Richards, Reigning Champ Matt Amodio

“Jeopardy!” is about to go into its 38th season of difficult trivia questions and outlandishly intelligent competitors. The show had longtime host Alex Trebek by its side for 37 years, but the TV icon passed away in November after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Now, at the start of the new season, “Jeopardy!” executives finally picked the new full-time hosts for the program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy