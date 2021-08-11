Dr. Temple Grandin: What sustainability is – and isn’t

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, known by its Spanish acronym, CIMMYT®, is a not-for-profit agricultural research for development organization with partners in over 100 countries. CIMMYT is one of the largest centers of the CGIAR, a global organization working on the most important Agricultural Research for Development impacts. As staple foods, maize and wheat provide vital nutrition and health benefits for millions of people in low-and-middle income regions. CIMMYT tackles food insecurity through improved nutrient-rich, risk-mitigating, high-yielding varieties, as well as sustainable agricultural practices and other innovative options to improve the livelihoods of resource-poor farmers. The U.N. projects that the global population will increase to more than 9 billion people by 2050, which means that the successes and failures of wheat and maize farmers will continue to have a crucial impact on food security globally. Please refer to our website for more information: www.cimmyt.org.