Dr. Temple Grandin: What sustainability is – and isn’t

By Dr. Temple Grandin
meatpoultry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen asked what sustainability is, it is sometimes difficult to define. If you are in charge of overseeing a supply chain, you need to ensure that anything unsustainable is kept out of your supply chain. Everybody now has a video camera in their pocket and a video of something bad can instantly go viral.

