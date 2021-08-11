In D.C., Gay Bars and Dives Lead a Wave of Businesses Requiring Proof of Vaccinations

On the last day of July, John Guggenmos stood by the entrance of Number Nine, one of the two gay bars he co-owns in D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood, because he thought his staff might need a little backup. D.C.’s reinstated indoor mask mandate went into effect that morning, and Number Nine was enforcing a new policy that required customers to prove they’d been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 within the prior three days. Guggenmos wanted to be prepared to defuse any confrontations that might arise. He was relieved when none did.