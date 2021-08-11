Cancel
Congress & Courts

Infrastructure bill includes path for long-haul drivers as young as 18

Land Line Media
 7 days ago
Congress is opening the door for CDL holders as young as 18 to drive long-haul in interstate commerce. Currently, interstate drivers must be at least 21. The change is part of the massive bill called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was approved Tuesday by the U.S. Senate. The same legislation calls for a driver compensation study to learn how various methods of pay affect safety and driver retention.

Land Line Media

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

