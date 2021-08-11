Cancel
Des Moines County, IA

Des Moines County removes protection for disabled employees

Hawk Eye
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the last day of its first run-through of the new Des Moines County handbook, the Board of Supervisors removed a key protection for disabled employees. The portion of the handbook that was removed was the clause saying that if an employee becomes disabled and therefore no longer able to fulfill essential functions of their job that the county has the choice of terminating the employee rather than moving them to a new department.

