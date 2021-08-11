Cancel
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD to recover towards tough resistance at $26.07 – Commerzbank

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver’s spike lower is viewed as exhaustive and held over a major band of support. Strategists at Commerzbank would allow for consolidation and recovery. “Silver saw complete rejection from the 200-day ma and sold off aggressively towards the long-term pivotal support at $21.87/17. It is considered to be a major band of support. Given that the market has spiked down to this area and recovered we will for now maintain our longer-term bullish bias.”

