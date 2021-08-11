Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

USS Lexington Museum First Aircraft Carrier in the World to Receive GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional businesses and attractions in Corpus Christi earn the gold standard of cleanliness. Visit Corpus Christi, a Destination Management Organization located in the Gulf Coast Capital of Texas, has embraced a new standard of cleanliness with GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™, (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. Multiple businesses, facilities, and attractions in Corpus Christi have achieved the accreditation for outbreak prevention, response, and recovery, including Corpus Christi International Airport, American Bank Center, Art Museum of South Texas, and USS Lexington Museum on the Bay, the first aircraft carrier in the world to receive this designation.

