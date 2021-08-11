Cancel
Jamison, PA

Diane Freitas

Keene Sentinel
 7 days ago

Diane Freitas, 65, of Jamison, Pa., passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021. Diane was a kind, bubbly, caring soul and a true family woman. She was an avid reader, adored animals, loved to make people laugh, travel with family and spend time with friends. Diane was always the life of the party. She had a persona that made anything instantly fun as soon as she walked in the room. One of Diane’s biggest trademarks was always to have her nails and hair done, the perfect trendy outfit on and never wearing sensible shoes! This was classic Di and this is how everyone who knew and loved her will remember her.

