SARASOTA - Sarasota County health officials issued a no-swim advisory for eight local beaches because of bacteria associated with red tide. The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County said late Thursday that while the beaches will remain open, it's not advisable to swim, wade or otherwise be in the water. According to the Herald Tribune, the no swim advisory is at Longboat Key, Bird Key Park/John Ringling Causeway park, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, Brohard Beach, Casperson Beach, Manasota Key or Blind Pass beaches.