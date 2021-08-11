Hear Danny Elfman’s reworking of “True,” featuring Trent Reznor

The question of The Killers in the presence of critics such as ourselves is a curious one. Once, years ago, they were darlings, with their debut still routinely conquering Best of the 2000s lists curated both by mainstream and indie-oriented venues (experimental and extreme music venues maybe not so much). What is shocking about this, or perhaps telling about the occasional disconnect between critical bodies and the work they seek to critique, is how broadly non-representative of their sound that first record from The Killers turned out to be. Sam’s Town, their sophomore record, leaned away from the hybrid of 2000s-era pop rock masquerading as indie rock and post-punk color, choosing instead a combination of Springsteenian Americana and U2-style gloss, finding a fusion point at both of their bleeding impossible sincerity. This record, it would turn out, would be a mixed bag critically, seen by some as a cornball overcommitment despite not having a single song nearly as cloying as “Somebody Told Me.” Day & Age, the record that gave us the surprisingly immortally memeable question, “are you human or are you dancer?” despite that being a profoundly stupid line, in retrospect was a total diversion, choosing a danceability that has never again repeated itself.