Hear Danny Elfman’s reworking of “True,” featuring Trent Reznor

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Danny Elfman released his first solo album in 37 years, Big Mess, via Anti-. Today, he’s shared a reimagined version of the track “True” from that album, made in collaboration with Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor. It’s a harsh, abrasive industrial grind of a track, reflecting both Elfman’s artistic evolution since his days in Oingo Boingo and long tenure as a film composer, as well as Nine Inch Nails’ famed industrial rock aesthetic.

