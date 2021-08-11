The new Mac mini is finally getting the big redesign it deserves

(Pocket-lint) - By far the most accessible computer in Apple’s Mac lineup, the Mac mini looks to finally be getting the major redesign and power upgrade its longly deserved. As the classic saying goes, a broken clock is still right twice a day, and for the notoriously controversial Apple leaker Jon Prosser, that just might be the case here, as a series of claims he’s made regarding the upcoming Mac mini have seemingly been corroborated by LeaksApplePro in a tweet which has since been deleted.