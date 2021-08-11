Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The new Mac mini is finally getting the big redesign it deserves

By Alex Allegro
Pocket-lint.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - By far the most accessible computer in Apple’s Mac lineup, the Mac mini looks to finally be getting the major redesign and power upgrade its longly deserved. As the classic saying goes, a broken clock is still right twice a day, and for the notoriously controversial Apple leaker Jon Prosser, that just might be the case here, as a series of claims he’s made regarding the upcoming Mac mini have seemingly been corroborated by LeaksApplePro in a tweet which has since been deleted.

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Mini#Macbook Air#Design#Leaksapplepro#Hdmi#Usb#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
ComputersCNET

Windows 11 will be free to download. Here's how to get Microsoft's new OS

Windows 11 could be coming soon, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, the upgrade to Microsoft's new operating system will be free. We don't have a formal release date yet, but Windows 11 is expected to roll out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022. When it arrives you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10 as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed.
ComputersDigital Trends

Why you need to buy this refurbished Lenovo laptop for school

You’d be forgiven for thinking you always have to buy brand new to get the best deals on excellent tech. Believe it or not, there are some great factory refurbished laptop deals, and they’re just as worthy of your time and money, especially if you need a new system for school.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
Home & GardenPocket-lint.com

Best standing desk 2021: Excellent work tables for upright productivity

(Pocket-lint) - Standing desks are here to stay. Initially dismissed by some as a fad when they first gained popularity a few years ago, most people who've actually tried them are converts - being able to change your posture and spend some time working on your feet can be a real boon if you've got back pain or just fancy a change.
InternetCult of Mac

Apple.com gets a redesigned Store section with its very own tab

Apple on Tuesday rolled out a fresh new look for its online store, with a dedicated “Store” tab that makes everything easier to find. The company calls it “the best way to buy the products you love.”. The dedicated Store tab was removed from Apple.com during an earlier redesign in...
Computerssoyacincau.com

Apple Mac Pro gets updated with new Radeon Pro W6000 series GPUs

It is easy to assume that Apple would be focusing solely on devices powered by its in-house M1 chip, but it wouldn’t be a valid assumption considering Apple has just updated its Intel Xeon-powered Mac Pro. The cheese grater-resembling workstation has gotten three new graphics card additions that are based...
TechnologyTom's Guide

iPad mini 6 could get new display size as Apple surveys customers

As rumors surrounding the potential release of the iPad mini 6 continue to gain traction, we're now seeing reports that Apple is surveying its customers in China ahead of the rumored launch. According to IT Home, Cupertino's survey is reportedly centered around the iPad mini display size, iPadOS, iPad accessories...
Computersvmware.com

After moving MacBookPro to Mac Mini with the M1 tip

I moved MacBookPro of intel tip to Mac mini of M1 tip. VMware fusion started with a message "failed to power on ~/Documents/Virtual Machines.localized/Windows 8x64.vmwarevm/Windows 8x64.vmx". What shall I do?. 0 Kudos. 3 Replies. Keep running Fusion on your MacBook. There is no version of Fusion available which can power...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What Is a Mac Mini? A Guide to Apple's Tiny Desktop Computer

You're browsing the Apple Store and you see the Mac mini. But what is the Mac mini? What does it do? And should you buy one? Here, we're going to look at everything you need to know about the tiny desktop computer. Bear in mind, Apple currently still stocks an...
Computerswmleader.com

Apple’s Mac Mini M1 is back down to $600 at Amazon

All products recommended by The Madison Leader Gazette are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the Mac Mini with Apple’s M1 chip has...
Computersiclarified.com

New 14-inch and 16-inch Mini-LED MacBook Pros Finally Enter Mass Production [Report]

Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch mini-LED MacBook Pros have finally entered mass production, according to a new report from DigiTimes. Apple has started volume production for new MacBook Pro, with monthly shipments of the notebooks expected to arrive at 600,000-800,000 units during the period from August to November, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.
TechnologyMac Observer

Apple Online Store Gets Redesign And Dedicated Tab on Website

With no warning, Apple launched a redesigned online store on Tuesday There is also now a dedicated ‘Store’ tab on the website. Apple Online Store Made More Modern and Easier to Navigate. As iMore reported, the Apple Store unexpectedly went offline for a bit. When it returned, there was a...
Computersnotebookcheck.net

New Mac mini schematics leak with a refreshed and slimmer design

It has been a few months since Jon Prosser published renders purportedly of the next Mac mini, which he claimed would feature a slimmer design than the current model. Now, @LeaksApplePro claims to have received schematics of the same device. For reference, Apple has left the Mac mini's design basically unchanged since 2010, save for some minor changes that it made in 2018.
ComputersUbergizmo

Alleged M1X Mac Mini Schematics Leaked, Might Come With More Ports

While we can’t confirm if the latest rumors are true, they do corroborate the previous claims. The latest set of rumors comes from a tweet by LeaksApplePro. The tweet in question has since been deleted, but not before it shared alleged schematics of the M1X Mac mini. According to the...
ComputersThe Verge

1Password 8 on the Mac brings a big redesign

A few weeks after 1Password started rolling out the Windows version of the redesigned 1Password 8, the company is now showing off the Mac version of the update, which is also available today to try in early access. Like the Windows version, 1Password 8 on the Mac features an overhauled...
ComputersCNET

Best M1 Mac Mini deals: New models at lowest prices yet

The Mac Mini, along with its more mobile Mac cousins the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, was one of the first Apple computers to ditch Intel silicon in favor of Apple's new M1 processor. (Now you can also get an M1-powered iPad Pro.) Our tests of the M1 machines show a substantial performance boost over their predecessors, and now we're seeing discounts sprout up for the new models.

Comments / 0

Community Policy