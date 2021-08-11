Lil Baby Teases Drake Collab: 'I Got A Song For Him Right Now'

Repping South Central and officially signed with Def Jam records, SAINT BODHI stopped through Power 106 for the newest installment in the DJ Carisma “Checc’d In” series. Bodhi definitely has a lot to talk about with her upcoming ‘Antiscoail’ project, in which she drops a bombshell about how her current single “Hurt Like Me” was inspired by her ex who cheated on her with both women and men and she decided to put all of her emotions into the track. Bodhi shares that while her project is a collection of songs that came together over the course of the pandemic, she’s confident in her own lane and style that she has created for herself, and she credits artists like Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and the late legend Ertha Kitt for inspiring her.