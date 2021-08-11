Cancel
Music

Lil Baby Teases Drake Collab: 'I Got A Song For Him Right Now'

The Breakfast Club
 8 days ago
Get ready for another collab from Lil Baby and Drake. In a recent interview with Icebox jewelers, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he and Drizzy have been in the studio working on a new track together. “I got a song for him right now. I done went to the studio...

thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

The Breakfast Club

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

