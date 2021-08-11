Cancel
Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 12-year-old girl

By Scott Lewis
KLFY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Shataybia Lewis, 12, was last seen on Aug. 11 at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the Westend Dr. area of Iberia Parish. Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans and carrying a black book sack. No description of her shirt was available. IPSO officials said Lewis is not in imminent danger.

