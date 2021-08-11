Cancel
Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards named new Jeopardy! hosts

By Zoe Christen Jones
Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Jeopardy!" has found its new hosts. Mike Richards, the show's executive producer, has been named the new host of the beloved, syndicated game show, while Mayim Bialik will take over the primetime and spinoff series, the show announced Wednesday. The news comes after "Jeopardy!" spent several months searching for a...

CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Matt Amodio is the Real Jeopardy! Story Right Now

As you may have heard, things are a bit hectic for Jeopardy! at the moment. The beloved quiz show announced on August 11 that it had finally done the impossible and selected legendary host Alex Trebek’s replacement. In this case, it’s replacements. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will take over as the full time host of the syndicated series beginning with its 38th season. Meanwhile, fellow guest host and former Blossom and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will also be involved with the show going forward. Bialik will shepherd several upcoming primetime Jeopardy! specials starting with the Jeopardy! National College Championship airing on ABC this year.
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ James Holzhauer Shared Some Hilariously Ruthless Thoughts About Show's Hosting Decisions

Nobody thought replacing Alex Trebek would be easy after the longtime Jeopardy! host's death in 2020, and the search for a new permanent host has been an interesting process during Season 37, with viewers and former contestants alike being pretty vocal with their opinions regarding the game show’s future. Those beliefs definitely haven’t changed since Sony Pictures Television announced Jeopardy!’s new permanent hosts — that’s right, plural — with one of the games greatest, James Holzhauer, chiming in with a hilariously ruthless burn.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Highest One-Day Total on 'Jeopardy!' Is a Ridiculous Amount of Money

There's a kind of big-shot romance that's associated with some of America's most popular game shows. That just one day, a bunch of useless trivia and factoids you've collected in your brain over the years would somehow conflate together through your life's experience, a la Slumdog Millionaire, and through a perfect confluence of events, you'd win a big cash prize.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Says He Is ‘Relieved’ the ‘Guest-Host Carousel’ Is Over

Some Jeopardy! fans are not happy about the new permanent host decision. For Ken Jennings, he is just happy the guest host auditions are over. It has been almost a year since Alex Trebek passed away last November. After a multitude of guest hosts trying their hand behind the podium, Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. Mayim Bialik will be a special host for spin-offs.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Responds To Ken Jennings with Hilarious Photoshopped Pic

By now, the news is out and everyone knows there are two new hosts of Jeopardy! James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings took to Twitter following the news. The two are likely the best to ever play on the popular trivia-based game show. Jennings has bottomless knowledge, while Holzhauer is the ‘all-in’ king. There isn’t a Daily Double that Holzhauer hasn’t bet his chances against.
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Reacts to Mike Richards ‘Jeopardy!’ Permanent Host Announcement

It only makes sense that the stars of Wheel of Fortune are welcoming new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards on social media. Of course, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are the stars of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for an incredible four decades or in other words, since 1981. So, there is no doubt that Sajak knows what it takes to be a great game show host. It was only right that he was one of the first to welcome new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
Celebritieswmleader.com

Is Mayim Bialik An Anti-Vaxxer? See Her Response To Irate Jeopardy! Fans!

Jeopardy! fans already have a lot to be upset about this week, but fortunately new guest host Mayim Bialik being an anti-vaxxer is not on the list!. As you may know, the TV and real-life scientist gained a reputation of being an early anti-vaccine parent due to comments she made in a book she wrote nearly 10 years ago. Well, these comments resurfaced on Wednesday after The Big Bang Theory alum’s new gig was announced.
TV & VideosVulture

John Oliver Would Like to Speak to Jeopardy!’s Manager

Who is Mike Richards? No, really, that’s not a clue answer. Can somebody please tell us who the hell Mike Cheney Richards is? We’re displeased to inform you that he’s the new host of Jeopardy! and begins his era as Alex Trebek’s replacement next month, bumping himself up from the show’s executive producer in the process. John Oliver got wind of Richards’s questionable ascent into the game show world on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, offering this comment about the man who’s become public enemy number one on social media. “It is genuinely hard to imagine a five word phrase less welcome than ‘we know who you are,’” Oliver said. “Aside from obviously ‘new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.’” Also joining Richards as a Jeopardy! host is Mayim Bialik, who will be the face of new primetime and spinoff series as the franchise aims to expand its scholarly reach. Relatedly, we’ve checked in with Seinfeld Current Day and there are zero Kramer host jokes.

