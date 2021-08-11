Cancel
MLB

Reds' Jose Barrero: Even better since promotion

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Barrero has hit .299/.385/.555 with nine homers, seven steals, 30 RBI and 23 runs across 36 games since being promoted to Triple-A Louisville. The 23-year-old hasn't picked up a ton of hype, but he's certainly been earning it by mashing first at Double-A and now at Triple-A, where he's actually flashed an even better power stroke. Barrero made the unusual jump from High-A to the majors last year and struggled about as much as you'd expect from someone in that situation, but it looks like he'll be much better prepared the next time he gets the call to Cincy. There's still some swing-and-miss in his game, but his power-speed combo is enticing enough to be well worth the risk.

www.cbssports.com

