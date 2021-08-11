Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Strong in rehab start

Ian Anderson made his first appearance since the All-Star break, taking the mound for the Stripers last night. He’s been out with a shoulder injury, but thankfully, it doesn’t appear to be too severe of an issue. He’s progressed ever since being placed on the IL, and last night, he completed 2.1 innings for Gwinnett in a rehab start. It was far from a flawless outing; he surrendered two runs on three walks and a couple of hits, but the most important thing is that he didn’t suffer any setbacks.