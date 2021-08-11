Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: On bench against southpaw

While the Braves remain in a twilight zone that is defined by alternating wins and losses, the New York Mets continue to struggle for positive outcomes own and off the field. The end result is Atlanta now being 2 1⁄2 games out in the race for the NL East division. Furthermore, though the Braves have not been able to put two wins together in a row in the second half of the season, they are continuing to make small steps toward playing better.