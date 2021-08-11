Cancel
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: On bench against southpaw

 7 days ago

Sierra isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Sierra has formed a platoon with Lewis Brinson in the outfield after Starling Marte was traded to Oakland at the end of August, and the 25-year-old will retreat to the bench with southpaw Ryan Weathers on the mound for the Padres on Wednesday. Brinson will take over in center field while Jorge Alfaro starts in left.

