The Marlins will call up Garrett from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Thursday's game against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Expect Miami to make the transaction official shortly before Thursday's 12:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Despite the Marlins rotation having been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks, Garrett was demoted to Triple-A following an outstanding start July 24, during which he limited the Padres to two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out a career-high 10 batters over seven frames. If he can quiet the Mets bats Thursday, Garrett could have a longer leash in the rotation with Trevor Rogers on the Family Medical Emergency list and with Pablo Lopez (shoulder), Cody Poteet (knee) and Elieser Hernandez (quadriceps) on the injured list.