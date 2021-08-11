Cancel
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Gets day off

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins. Cronenworth will sit for the first time since July 24, ending a stretch of 14 consecutive starts in which he slashed .255/.305/.509 while driving in 14 runs and scoring nine times. Ha-Seong Kim will pick up the start at shortstop, the position that could be Cronenworth's primary home for the rest of the season with the Padres considering bringing Fernando Tatis (shoulder) back as an outfielder once he's ready to come off the 10-day injured list.

www.cbssports.com

