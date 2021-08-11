Cancel
Nation’s largest event for Black cannabis professionals returns, kicks off in New Orleans from November 18-20

By Black CannaBusiness
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack CannaBusiness Magazine, the premier publisher of B2B content for African Ameicans doing business in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the second annual Black CannaConference & Expo (“Black CannaCon”), the only B2B conference for Black professionals in cannabis. The event, which attracts the largest gathering of BIPOC cannabis professionals, takes place November 18 – 20, 2021 in New Orleans to focus on the Southern Gulf Coast as regional changes in cannabis legalization take hold.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Medical Marijuana#African#Ameicans#Bipoc#Krma Media Inc#Convention Center#Ilera Holistic Healthcare#The Board Of Managers#Women Grow#Queen Zulu Select#Mardi Gras 2020#The Cannabis Impact Fund#Krma Media Inc
Black CannaBusiness Magazine, the premier publisher of B2B content for African Americans doing business in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the second annual Black CannaConference & Expo ("Black CannaCon"), the only B2B conference for Black professionals in cannabis. The event, which attracts the largest gathering of BIPOC cannabis professionals, takes place November 18 - 20, 2021 in New Orleans to focus on the Southern Gulf Coast as regional changes in cannabis legalization take hold.
