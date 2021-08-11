Nation’s largest event for Black cannabis professionals returns, kicks off in New Orleans from November 18-20
Black CannaBusiness Magazine, the premier publisher of B2B content for African Ameicans doing business in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the second annual Black CannaConference & Expo (“Black CannaCon”), the only B2B conference for Black professionals in cannabis. The event, which attracts the largest gathering of BIPOC cannabis professionals, takes place November 18 – 20, 2021 in New Orleans to focus on the Southern Gulf Coast as regional changes in cannabis legalization take hold.mogreenway.com
Comments / 3