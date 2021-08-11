Nation’s largest event for Black cannabis professionals returns, kicks off in New Orleans from November 18-20

Khris Royal was worried about October. The New Orleans multi-instrumentalist had nearly 30 gigs booked for the week when the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was set to bring crowds of music fans to the city. In 2019, nearly half a million people attended the festival, which was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Musicians like Royal would be playing constantly, but after a year and half of closed clubs and small crowds, he needed the money.