Jesus

Love in Action…A tribute to the Life of Charles "Buster" Ball

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon my arrival in Woodruff back in 1987, I learned there were some important names in the town that represented things I might need. Bobby Turner for food, Audrey Bettis for interior design, Charles Stewart for furniture and appliance repair, Jackie Cooper for a car, Willie Varner coached our football team and a few other names that escape my mind right now. In my opinion, there was one more that needed to be added to that list… Charles “Buster” Ball. Let me explain.

Focusing on the saving love of God through the trials of life

For many years, when the Alaska pastors from our Lutheran tradition would gather, we would spend time sharing. Our practice was that we each shared a high and a low in our lives at that time. Then we would pray for each other. In this way we worked to keep connected and to encourage each other in life and in faith and in ministry of our Lord. However, while this was mostly a good idea, there was a drawback. Some ministries were smaller, or more difficult. When some pastors shared month after month of how well things seemed to be going in their congregations and in their lives, others felt that they only had struggles to share. In fact, this became a problem for some of the pastors. The truth is that we all have struggles in this sinful world. We all experience good times and bad times. Yet, it can seem that life is somehow easier for some. Those who may face more trials and difficulties can be discouraged.
