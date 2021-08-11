Love in Action…A tribute to the Life of Charles “Buster” Ball
Upon my arrival in Woodruff back in 1987, I learned there were some important names in the town that represented things I might need. Bobby Turner for food, Audrey Bettis for interior design, Charles Stewart for furniture and appliance repair, Jackie Cooper for a car, Willie Varner coached our football team and a few other names that escape my mind right now. In my opinion, there was one more that needed to be added to that list… Charles “Buster” Ball. Let me explain.thewoodrufftimes.com
