In the U.S., those who can’t afford their medications often go without them. Most pharmacies charge for prescription drugs and, unlike hospital emergency rooms, “if you don’t have the money, you get turned away,” said Rusty Curington, the Director of Pharmacy at St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy (SVDP) in Cincinnati, Ohio. For some patients, “It’s the choice between I’m going to pay my rent…or I’m going to take my drugs,” he said.