Allegheny County, PA

More kids diagnosed with COVID-19 in first 11 days of August than all of July in Allegheny Co.

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The director of the Allegheny County Health Department reports more children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first 11 days of August than in the entire month of July.

Dr. Debra Bogen said during a news conference Wednesday said 25 children aged 0-4 were diagnosed with COVID-19 in July. In the first third of August, that number is 67; 85 children aged 5-12 were diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. This month, 121 children tested positive. Bogen said weekly reports from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospitalization Association on COVID-19 and children showed roughly 1% of all children who test positive for the virus are hospitalized.

“As cases rise among children, so will the number of hospitalizations,” Bogen said. “We really don’t the long-term effects of the virus on children and their long-term health. As case numbers increase, you’re going to see it’s proportionate, so you’re going to see more children hospitalized and unfortunately, in small, tiny numbers, but more children will die from this infection.”

She said daily case numbers, hospitalizations and the positivity rate have all increased.

“Over the past week, our daily average has nearly doubled to about 150 new confirmed and probable cases,” Bogen said.

Wednesday’s case numbers

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths from the virus over the last 48 hours.

Officials said there were 377 new cases reported across all age groups. Of those 188 are confirmed and 189 are probable.

The five new deaths included one person in the 25-49 age group and four in the 65+ age group.

Across Pennsylvania, there were 1,811 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. 847 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 204 people in the intensive care unit.

The state Department of Health said that trends show an increase in cases and hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Nearly 64% of all Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to health officials.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania health experts ‘confident’ boosters can be administered to all

As federal health officials plan to recommend booster shots for all adults in the weeks ahead, Pennsylvania health leaders are preparing to meet the demand. Wednesday, top U.S health leaders announced they are prepared to offer Pfizer or Moderna booster shots to all American adults, eight months after the individual received his or her second dose. Pending FDA approval, this guidance would go into effect Sept. 20.
HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local nursing agencies react to vaccination announcement

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday a major new mandate for nursing homes and COVID-19 vaccines: get employees vaccinated or lose federal funding. Vaccine hesitancy among nursing home employees has been a major issue. Last week, 11 Investigates looked into the issue. Now, the announcement has many nursing homes reeling....
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania teachers unions: Schools should require masks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s two statewide teachers unions are urging K-12 schools to require masks in school buildings, a measure that state officials have been encouraging but have not mandated. [Here is how to stay informed about coronavirus updates from WPXI]. The Pennsylvania State Education Association and AFT Pennsylvania cite...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. Biden unveiled the new policy Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools changing start date again

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public School District announced Wednesday that the start date for the 2021-22 school year has changed again. Superintendent Anthony Hamlet sent a message that the board will vote during a Wednesday meeting on a revised schedule, which includes a start date of Sept. 3, the Friday before Labor Day weekend. Teachers will return Aug. 30.

