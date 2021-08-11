‘Jeopardy!’ names executive producer Mike Richards as new host, despite controversy
According to several entertainment industry reports, Mike Richards has been named the new permanent host of “Jeopardy!,” following in the footsteps of the late Alex Trebek. After the November death of Trebek, who had hosted the popular quiz show for more than 30 years, a series of guest hosts stepped in. The lineup included “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings, TV veterans Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, Savannah Guthrie, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, George Stephanopoulos, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, actors Mayim Bialik and LeVar Burton, and more.www.oregonlive.com
