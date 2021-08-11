Cancel
Columbia, SC

UofSC's Apple store opening Friday, managed and operated by students

By Karamie Hallman
coladaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost time for The University of South Carolina's Apple Authorized Campus store to welcome its first customers. Gamecock iHub will open for business Friday, Aug. 13 with a grand opening ceremony on the historic Horseshoe at 10 a.m. The store will be operated by the university's College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management. It is one of only two stores of its kind in the nation, managed and operated by students.

www.coladaily.com

Comments / 0

