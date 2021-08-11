Cancel
Labor Issues

Labor Union Wants FTC to Deny Amazon-MGM Merger; Cites ‘Harmful Vertical Integration In Film Industry’

 8 days ago

One labor coalition wants the Federal Trade Commission to flat out deny the pending Amazon-MGM merger while it continues to review everything involved. According to Deadline, The Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) called on the Federal Trade Commission to reject Amazon’s proposed $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM. SOC executive director Michael Zucker sent a letter to the acting FTC Competition Bureau director Holly Vedova saying that Amazon has already been accused of anti-competitive practices in the streaming realm — and approving the proposed merger would let it further abuse its massive power to the detriment of its customers, competitors, and the film industry as a whole.

Amy Klobuchar
