Labor Union Wants FTC to Deny Amazon-MGM Merger; Cites ‘Harmful Vertical Integration In Film Industry’

One labor coalition wants the Federal Trade Commission to flat out deny the pending Amazon-MGM merger while it continues to review everything involved. According to Deadline, The Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) called on the Federal Trade Commission to reject Amazon’s proposed $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM. SOC executive director Michael Zucker sent a letter to the acting FTC Competition Bureau director Holly Vedova saying that Amazon has already been accused of anti-competitive practices in the streaming realm — and approving the proposed merger would let it further abuse its massive power to the detriment of its customers, competitors, and the film industry as a whole.