Wearing A Knight’s Helmet, Astride A White Horse, Husband Recreates Proposal To Wife In Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — She said yes – again!

David Samuels surprised his wife, Patti, by recreating his proposal to her after three decades of marriage for her 55th birthday. And while we’re not sure how the wedding itself went, the proposal itself was quite the affair.

Samuels donned a knight’s helmet and road up on horseback in a tux. He even got a city permit for the romantic ride up to Spago’s on Canon Drive.

“Thirty-two years ago, I did something exactly like this in Griffith Park, when I was 25 and had dark brown hair,” Samuels said with a grin. “So I thought, I would love to remind her how much I love her.”

Patti Samuels was with friends, celebrating her birthday at Spago’s – where she had worked alongside Wolfgang Puck for years – when she saw the strange, but strangely familiar sight.

“Well, I kinda saw something, and knowing him, I was like, you know what? I’ve seen this situation before,” she said with a laugh.

And just to be clear, for everyone wondering – yes, she did say yes, again.