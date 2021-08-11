Cancel
Football

Big Maddox Sunderman confident Bob Jones to shine in Kelvis White’s second year

By Mike Perrin
AL.com
 7 days ago
Maddox Sunderman said now that he and his Bob Jones offensive line mates have had a “real” spring training and a full summer of in-person workouts, watch out for the Patriots. “I think it will be a very good season for us,” Sunderman said. “I have been playing with these...

Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Dothan to play Bob Jones in AHSAA Kickoff Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The high school football season is here as Wiregrass teams will take to the gridiron this week to kickoff the 2021 season. The Dothan wolves with a marquee matchup in Week 0 as the Wolves travel to Montgomery to take on Bob Jones in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.
