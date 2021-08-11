Big Maddox Sunderman confident Bob Jones to shine in Kelvis White’s second year

For the second year, the Cross-Country athletes of Bridgeport High School and their coaches ran for twenty-four hours to raise money for the local Festival of Hope organization. Kids collected pledges and gathered donations before running non-stop, in shifts, for 24 hours straight, beginning at 8:00 a.m. last Friday morning. The youth set up tents on the football field and ran overnight with glow necklaces and rings, running a collective 163 miles. Claire Linders and Bethany Nichols ran the most laps with 15 miles each, and the team finished the final lap together as one. Pictured are the participants from back left, Coach Craig Johnson, Bethany Nichols, Drew Leisy, Sarah Lang, Claire Linders, Rachel Lang, Mr. Pat Goltl, Demi Lapaseotes, Elizabeth Valesquez, Coach Claudia Loomis, and Elijah Conley. Girls in front are Maddie Ribble, Emilie Miller, Samantha Hill and Alexis Hill. COURTESY PHOTO.