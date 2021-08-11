Cancel
Mcallen, TX

Rob Schneider Announces McAllen As Part Of His I Have Issues Tour

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor, comedian, screenwriter and director ROB SCHNEIDER announces his I HAVE ISSUES TOUR that will kick off September 24, 2021, in Springfield, IL. The tour will make a stop in McAllen on February 27, 2022, at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m. Fans can visit Ticketmaster.com or stop by the McAllen Performing Arts Center Box Office for more information.

