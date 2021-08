VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Vail Resorts will have a new leader for the next ski season. Kirsten Lynch, Vail Resorts’ former Chief Marketing Officer is stepping up to the plate as the new CEO of the company. She will be taking the place of Rob Katz, who will be taking a new role as a chairperson of the board. This switch is said to take place Nov. 1 this year.