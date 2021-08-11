Cancel
Navigating the Return to the Classroom

ABC Action News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the return to the classroom looking likely for many, parents and kids will be celebrating a back-to-school season unlike any other – and experiencing a spectrum of emotions along with it. So, what can parents do to navigate both the excitement and anxiety of this back-to-school season? How can they set up their kids and themselves for success this school year? Host of Disney Family Sundays on Disney+, Child Psychologist and Mom, Amber Kemp-Gerstel shares her tips and tricks!

